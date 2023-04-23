Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham - Analysis

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Defeat at Newcastle does not categorically end Tottenham's Champions League dream, but it was a damning indictment of their deep-rooted issues at the moment.

Cristian Stellini was an underwhelming appointment after Antonio Conte departed as manager; as his assistant, he didn't promise much in the way of new ideas or innovation, or any fresh impetus.

In the last two defeats. at home to Bournemouth and now away to Newcastle, the Italian has shown a lack of leadership and tactical nous.

He brought in Pape Sarr and decided to play four at the back at St James' Park; it backfired as Newcastle overpowered them and broke through the lines far too often.

He then brought Sarr off in the first half, replacing him with a man he's subbed on and off in the Bournemouth game before being booed by his own fans, Davinson Sanchez.

Tottenham are is badly lacking in every department right now; there is no obvious structure in place. It is hard to see how they recover to keep a top four challenge alive from here.