The Athletic’s Sam Lee says the atmosphere at the Etihad might go "a bit quieter" if Manchester City are unable to get an early goal in their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.

City go into the game level at 1-1. However, they have not lost a home Champions League match since a 2-1 defeat by Lyon in 2018.

Speaking on The Football News Show, Lee said: "I don’t know about the atmosphere being intimidating when it comes to Real Madrid. In Europe, there is a lot of whistling when they have the ball and you just don’t get that in English grounds.

"If the support are going to have any impact it is going to be on the City players rather than the Madrid players. These big games in April and May, City have normally scored in the first seven minutes - and it has always been with Kevin de Bruyne.

"If they don’t, it might go a bit quieter but I think the atmosphere will be really good."

Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown added: "With the light show at the start and all, it will be an incredible atmosphere. It might get those home players up for it a little bit more.

"Can they find that little bit extra? Like seeing a bit of blue when the coach arrives, it is something that doesn’t happen with all the games, for sure.

"I don’t think these players are going to be affected, in terms of an intimidating atmosphere."

