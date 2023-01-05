Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, who is out of contract in the summer and attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, is leaning towards extending his Anfield deal as talks continue. (Sky Germany), external

Wolves are unaware of reported interest from Liverpool in midfielder Matheus Nunes, but the Molineux club see the 24-year-old as a long-term part of their future. (90 Min), external

However, the Reds Liverpool will not attempt to sign Nunes this month because of Fifa transfer regulations. The Portugal international could not play for Jurgen Klopp's side until next season following his move from Sporting Lisbon to Wolves in August. (Express), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column