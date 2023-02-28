Former Premier League defender Steve Brown has praised Tottenham for getting the "job done" in their win over Chelsea on Sunday.

It was their second consecutive 2-0 victory and put them four points clear in fourth place, although Newcastle, who are fifth, have two games in hand.

"It's not all about watching pretty football," ex-Charlton Athletic player Brown told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"Sometimes you've just got to get the job done, and Spurs got the job done. It didn't matter how they got it done. They didn't play Chelsea off the park, but they were physically on top.

"If you look at the second goal, Dier wanted it more than his marker and Kane wanted it more than his marker at the back post to finish it. That can be the difference in winning and losing sometimes.

"Tottenham had the desire. They looked more in tune and physically stronger than Chelsea."

Spurs face Sheffield United in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, and Brown warned them not to underestimate the Championship side.

"If you make five or six changes thinking you can squeak through, Championship sides will exploit that," he added.

"Sheffield United will go for it and I think they'll be relatively strong. It's an absolute banana skin, but if Spurs approach it properly I think they will go through."

