'Kent agrees Fenerbahce deal; Rangers eye Serie A duo'

Out-of-contract Rangers winger Ryan Kent has agreed a three-year contract with Fenerbahce despite interest in the 26-year-old from Burnley, Leeds United and Sheffield United, according to Turkish outlet Sabah. (Sabah via Scottish Sun), external

Rangers in recent weeks have been scouting two Serie A strikers - Sam Lammers, the 26-year-old who spent the second part of the season on loan from Atalanta with Sampdoria, and Cyriel Dessers, the 28-year-old who is with Cremonese as they were relegated along with Sampdoria. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Read Monday's Scottish Gossip in full here.