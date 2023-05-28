England rugby legend Matt Dawson believes James Tarkowski is the key man for Everto in their final-day showdown against Bournemouth.

Struggling with injuries to key players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dawson feels Sean Dyche's defenders will be crucial to keeping the game under control - with Tarkowski at the heart of it.

"If he can control the game from the back, when the crowd is going ballistic because we've scored - or we've not - then Tarkowski will be the man," Dawson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The mood in the stadium is going to be so weird. I think we can nick it but, without Calvert-Lewin, other players have to step up."

Dawson recalled the drama of another final day in the 1993-94 season when Everton stayed up thanks to an 81st-minute winner from Graham Stuart against Wimbledon.

He says he has been numb all week considering what happened then and the magnitude of what could happen.

"Then, it was all I could think about," he said, "and it's been the same this week.

"The way Everton have been playing, it's Bournemouth at home and they should be on holiday.

"But the final day always has slips, trips and falls. We have to try and make sure we are not one of those."

