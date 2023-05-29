Leeds 'looked like a team totally broken and ready to get relegated'

Leeds "slept-walked into relegation" as their three-year stay back in the Premier League came to an end.

Reflecting on the slip into the Championship on BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix said: "There was a point [a few weeks ago] when there were nine or ten teams who could get relegated and every other team, especially Bournemouth I think were the most impressive and West Ham and Forest as well, just put it together and got a load of wins, got safe and then relaxed.

"Leeds just couldn't do that. We had a few parts where it looked like it was happening under Javi [Gracia] but then an absolute complete collapse, and with four or five games to go it just looked like a team totally broken and ready to get relegated."

Leeds went through three managers in the season as they tried to consolidate their position in the top flight, but even the experienced Sam Allardyce couldn't save the side.

"I think slept-walked is the word. We just slept-walked into relegation really," added Rix.

"We weren't in the relegation zone for such a long time, we were just above it and dabbling above it, then right at the critical time - very Leeds - we've just gone into it and didn't get back out of it."

