Fourth-place finish would be ‘brilliant’ for Hibs - Bartley

Finishing fourth would be “brilliant” for Hibs after their inconsistent season, says former Easter Road midfielder Marvin Bartley.

Lee Johnson's side currently sit fifth, a point behind city rivals Hearts, with three matches left starting with Sunday's visit of Rangers.

“It’s been an inconsistent season for them, there was a point where you didn’t think they were going to make the top six but Lee Johnson’s managed to get them into there," Bartley told the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

“That was the first thing ticked off and now it’s about finishing as high as possible. If they can get into fourth place, for Hibs that would be brilliant.

“Fifth place, fans would be saying that’s not what we expected at the start of the season. But if it brings them European football then you forget about the disappointment of finishing fifth because you have a few games in the qualifiers to go and enjoy.

“They have been inconsistent, he does need longer, he’s been in the job a year and he’s been honest and said he needs a couple more transfer windows."

Bartley says Hibs must temper their attacking outlook against Rangers, who eased to a 4-1 win on their previous trip to Leith in March.

“I’ve played for Hibs and the fans expect you to go out and attack Celtic and Rangers, I think they tried that against Rangers last time and got blown away a little bit," he added.

“Lee Johnson is a young manager who will be evolving constantly. They’ll go out on Sunday at Easter Road and have an attacking game-plan because that’s what Hibs fans expect.”