A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Yes, it stings. Yes, it’s a blow. But United’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal showed one thing above all - Erik ten Hag will get this club to the same level.

As the smoke has settled from last weekend’s Manchester derby delight, United have suffered two 90th-minute hammer blows in as many trips to London.

Michael Olise won’t score a better free-kick in his career before United took the runaway league leaders to the death - without Casemiro - and having played in midweek.

The truth is, Ten Hag’s side were never in the title race. They aren’t there, and that’s natural. A top-four finish is the goal - and they’re smashing that out of the park.

United have beaten Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham, and are six points inside the Champions League places at the season’s halfway mark.

But what’s most telling is the recognisable style of play Ten Hag has this team strutting. The same team, albeit £200m later, recorded United’s worst-ever Premier League points return in May.

United are six months into the Dutchman’s reign. Arsenal are 36 months into Arteta’s. There wasn’t THAT margin of difference at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

For me, that is just as valuable as three points.