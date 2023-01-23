'Newcastle didn’t test the Crystal Palace goalkeeper enough'

Former Premier League midfielder Ray Houghton believes Newcastle United will feel they did enough to beat Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Magpies extended their unbeaten run to a club record 15 top-flight games, but the stalemate was the ninth draw of the season for Eddie Howe's side.

Ex Republic of Ireland international Houghton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Overall, they will be slightly frustrated they didn’t create more chances with the possession they had.

"That’s their ninth draw of the season, so that is where the problem lies at the moment. There are some games where you come away and are happy with a point, but they will think they should have done more.

"They didn’t test the Crystal Palace goalkeeper enough - and they could have lost it but for a world-class save from Nick Pope to keep it at 0-0."

Houghton says Howe might look to strengthen in the transfer window to help turn those draws into wins.

He added: "One of the things they will be looking at is that he is playing a consistent team. It works for a long spell, but there are occasions where they might need a rest, you might need to freshen up. That is something Eddie will assess on a daily basis."

Did you know?

Newcastle and Palace had 64 shots between them without scoring over their two league meetings this season - the most on record since the data started being measured in the Premier League (2003-04).

