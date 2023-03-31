Motherwell highs & lows 'huge' for Furlong's development

James Furlong has revelled in a rollercoaster opening two months at Motherwell as he gets to grips with regular first-term football.

Since joining on loan from Brighton in January the 20-year-old left-back has been part of a Motherwell team suffering their worst and best runs of form this season, played in two different systems under two different managers, and won his first call-up for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

The man who signed him, Steven Hammell, lost his job after a Scottish Cup shock against Raith Rovers but a side strengthened by an influx of January signings have thrived under Stuart Kettlewell.

"It's been huge for me,” said Furlong. “Coming in and then a week later there was a change of manager. Getting that experience of coming into things and things changing again.

"It was a little bit hard but in football there are always changes and you just have to get on with it and focus on yourself and the team. If the team is together, there are no issues if there are changes.

"There are highs and lows throughout everyone's career and every team's career, so it's just about managing them.

"That's what we have done, we have managed through the hard part and now it's just about trying to maintain our standards.

“I think I have settled in really well and I am enjoying it and hopefully that will continue.”