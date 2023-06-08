West Ham owner David Sullivan speaks to BBC Radio 5 Live Drive: "I’m feeling absolutely elated, for the supporters, for the club for everything.

"It’s a lot less stress when you’re two one up than two one down, so I felt confident at that stage that we would win the game.

"Although possession-wise, they had a lot of possession, if you analyse the game, they didn’t make our goalkeeper do a lot of work. They didn’t hit the post or anything like that. Other than their one goal they didn’t look they were scoring really.

"I still haven’t got my hands on the trophy, but I’ve got my medal. I actually got a medal, which I’m shocked to receive. The president of Uefa gave me one. I’m lucky enough to get a medal, which I’ll get framed.

"It was a lovely night because we’ve had a terrible season, there’s no point saying other than we’ve had a disappointing season. I didn’t anticipate it yet deep down we all thought we’d win this trophy from day one.

"We weren’t playing an average Italian team, on current form they’re the number one team in Italy.

"We’ve been absolutely behind the manager. At difficult times we’ve rung him up and said 'look whatever you read in the papers, you are our manager and you will be our manager at the end of the season. You’ve got the experience to get us out of this, just put your fingernail on and do it, because if you weren’t our manager we’d be bringing you in as our manager to get us out of this and therefore you’re the right man for the job and we’re 100% behind you'."

