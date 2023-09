Kanayo Megwa has become the lastest Hibs youngster to join Championship side Airdrie on loan.

The 19-year-old defender joins fellow Hibees Murray Aiken and Josh O’Connor at Ian Murray's side for the remainder of the season.

Megwa played nine games on loan at Kelty Hearts in League 1 at the tail-end of last season and has made two top-team apperances for Hibs.