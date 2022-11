West Ham United are keen to sign Sevilla's Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

However, neither the Hammers nor Leeds will be able to tempt Borussia Dortmund into selling Portugal star Raphael Guerreiro before the 28-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season. (Bild - in German, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column