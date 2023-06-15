From Laudrup & Gazza to Pena & Barton - your best & worst Rangers signings

We asked you to cast your mind back and tell us your best and worst Rangers signings over the years.

You didn't disappoint...

Richard: The best has to be Brian Laudrup and the worst is Daniel Prodan.

Joseph: The best for Rangers financially has to be Glen Kamara for £50,000. Although his form dipped last season, pound for pound he was a snip. The worst signing recently was Aaron Ramsey, he’s such a talented player who never performed for us but at least he tried. A close second worst is Joey Barton, he was all talk and no action.

Gerry: Of the past couple of seasons the best signings would be Calvin Bassey or James Tavernier, the worst would be Fashion Sakala, I’m sure he wears his boots on the wrong feet.

Gordon: The best and worst signings is a hard one as there have been so many of both. The best being Laudrup, Aaron Ramsey, Davie Cooper and Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The worst are Tore Andre Flo, Prodan, Filip Sebo and Bert Konterman.

Paul: We got lucky by getting hold of some of Europe’s top players in their early days, such as Van Bronckhorst, Gennaro Gattuso and Mikel Arteta. On the flip side, we’ve let go of too many great academy players far too soon.

Frazer: Laudrup, I don’t need to say much more than that, he was the best footballer to play in Scotland. Carlos Pena was a bad signing, he looked uninterested in football, let alone playing for Rangers.

Paul: Got to be Paul Gascoigne. Yes, he had his demons, but on the park on his best days he was untouchable.

John: Our best signing in the context of impact and value for money has to be Ray Wilkins, he was so classy. Our worst signing has to be Barton, he was so out of his depth, followed closely behind though by Philippe Senderos.

Ronnie: Without a doubt there have been plenty of duds who have been brought to the club throughout the years. What separates them from my choice is they always appeared to want to be a Ranger but they just lacked the skill. My worst choice is Pena, the biggest wage thief we ever signed, he didn’t care about the club, the players or the fans, he was useless beyond words.

William: There are more than a few who are on the worst singings side of this debate, but I have to go for Barton. I mean why, just why did we sign him? As for our best signing, well that's obvious, it has to be the genius that was Laudrup, we have signed some superb players over the years but he is head and shoulders above them all.

Fraser: There are many players that I could choose from, but for me Terry Butcher was our best signing and our worst would have to be Basile Boli.

Cameron: It’s early days but the signings look promising under Michael Beale so far. In years gone by, there have been some great acquisitions such as Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey, however there have been some absolute travesties, Joey Barton and Jack Simpson being prime examples.

David: The worst signing that’s about to go through would be Sam Lammers, he’s only scored one goal and one assist recently, boy do we pick them!