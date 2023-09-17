Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea: Key stats

Bournemouth are unbeaten in three of their last four Premier League home games against Chelsea (W1 D2), after having lost each of their first three top-flight home games against them between 2015-16 and 2017-18.

Chelsea have only scored five goals in the Premier League so far this season – their fewest after five games of a top-flight campaign since 1995-96 (5), when they finished 11th.

Bournemouth haven't gone on to win any of their last 10 Premier League home games that have been level at half time (D8 L2), with their last such win coming in September 2019 v Everton (3-1 from 1-1 at HT).