Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It was a wonderful piece of composure from Rodri. City were disappointing. They're normally so devastating and controlled. That was the one piece of control they had in the game.

I quite enjoy the way City won this tonight. They did it a different way tonight - through personality and character.

It was all about City getting over the line tonight. They've done it. Historic Treble.

Ex-England defender Jonathan Woodgate, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Rodri is one of the best midfielders in world football. He does what he says on the tin.

"Can you imagine the tips and tricks he must have got from Pep Guardiola? Rodri must remind Pep Guardiola of him."