'Fantastic & experienced' Holt becomes Dundee Utd's third summer signing

Jim Goodwin says Dundee United have signed a "fantastic and experienced defender" in Kevin Holt, who has become the club's third summer recruit after departing Partick Thistle.

Holt was part of the Thistle side that narrowly missed out on top-flight promotion via the play-offs earlier this month.

The 30-year-old signs a one-year deal at Tannadice and reunites with Ross Docherty, who also left Firhill to join United this week.

"Kevin knows exactly what it takes to compete and be successful in the Championship," Goodwin said.

“He can play in a number of positions across the backline, which is a huge bonus. Crucially, he's also the right type of character we need in the group."