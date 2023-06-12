Questions remain about out-of-contract captain Ilkay Gundogan's future at Manchester City after he led them to the Treble, but ex-City goalkeeper David James and The Athletic journalist Adam Crafton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily that the club's previous record of succession planning has been one of their biggest strengths in recent seasons.

Former England international James said: "There should be a succession plan for who's going to come in next, whether it's a direct replacement for Gundogan if he goes, or whether they're going to bring someone in if he stays. I'd like to think Pep Guardiola already has a plan going forward.

"Jack Grealish was an exception at £100m. Erling Haaland wasn't the most expensive forward he could have bought. I think the next signings will be of a similar ilk. They won't be the most expensive, but they'll be the ones who will be able to push this team to the next step."

Crafton added: "When you think of the players that have left over the past five or six years and how it never really seems to damage them; whether it's Kompany, Fernandinho, Toure, Aguero, Silva - it's been one of the elements of genius around Pep's coaching and also the way City have had such success with recruitment.

"You lose Gabriel Jesus and you bring in Julian Alvarez. He was almost the perfect replacement because he was always going to play second fiddle to Erling Haaland, but he was at a developmental age that made it right for him, at the same time as being the number nine for Argentina at a World Cup.

"That's where City have been really clever and it's not an easy thing to continue to get right. You think about City's midfield; there are always questions about whether Bernardo Silva will stay at the club, Gundogan looks like he may leave, Kevin de Bruyne is now 31. So there are positions where they have to get it right over the next 18 months or so."

