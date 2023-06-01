Manchester United manager Eric ten Hag is looking forward to a "special" FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City on Saturday.

It is the first time the two clubs will meet in a major final and provides the Dutchman an opportunity to win further silverware in his debut season at Old Trafford, after beating Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final back in February.

United could also win both major domestic cup competitions in a single campaign for the first time.

"I think the rivalry is logical and normal on both sides," Ten Hag told BBC Football Focus. "In the end also you have to respect each other. But, of course, on Saturday we will fight each other.

"We have to stop them, make it our game and we have proved we can beat them. On one day everything is possible."

Saturday is also a must-win for United if they are to prevent City from having a shot at a historic treble when they play Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday, 10 June.

"It's a big game," Ten Hag added. "It's huge but I think any game between Manchester United and Manchester City is huge. But when it's a final, it's special of course."