Arsenal will demand £50m from Chelsea for Folarin Balogun after the Blues sounded out the United States striker, 22, over a move to Stamford Bridge. (Evening Standard), external

Roma's general manager Lina Souloukou has flown to London, fuelling speculation of talks with the Blues over a deal for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian), external

Lukaku is currently training with Chelsea's Under-21s and has not even spoken to new boss Mauricio Pochettino, with the club refusing to let him leave on loan again. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Everton have ruled themselves out of a move for Chelsea's England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Liverpool Echo), external

Manchester United and Chelsea have both entered the race to sign 16-year-old Croatian striker Dino Klapija from Kustojia. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column