Opening day - did you know?

Aston Villa travel to Newcastle for their first game in the Premier League season.

  • Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League home games against Aston Villa (W8 D6) since a 3-0 loss in April 2005.

  • Villa beat Newcastle 3-0 at Villa Park in April, but haven't won consecutive Premier League meetings with the Magpies since doing the double over them in 2004-05.

  • Newcastle have won their opening league game in two of the last three seasons (L1), having done so in just one of their previous 12 campaigns (D4 L7). Following their 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest last season, The Magpies are looking to win their opening league game in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 2006-07/2007-08.

  • Villa have lost their opening league game in each of the last two seasons, losing against promoted sides on both occasions (Watford in 2021-22, Bournemouth in 2022-23). They've not lost their first league game in three consecutive campaigns since doing so between 1967-68 and 1969-70 in the second tier.

