Rangers defender Leon King has committed his future to the club, signing a new long-term contract.

The club did not reveal the exact length of the contract for the 18-year-old, who has made 26 first-team appearances, including 19 this season.

The Scotland Under-21 international told Rangers TV: “I’m extremely happy to sign a long-term extension, it’s amazing for me and my family.

“I’ve been a fan of the club ever since I was born. My whole family are Rangers fans as well and I love this club, so it was a no-brainer.”

King started three of Rangers' Champions League group games this season, which he said was "an amazing learning experience".

"I had a few difficult games there but it’s all about how you bounce back and respond to these type of setbacks.”