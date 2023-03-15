Brighton v Grimsby: Pick of the stats

  • Brighton and Grimsby Town have not faced each other in any competition since February 2004 in a league match, won 2-1 by the Mariners with goals from Isaiah Rankin and Phil Jevons at Blundell Park.

  • This is the first time Brighton have faced Grimsby in the FA Cup since January 1930 in the third round, which was won by the Seagulls after a replay - at that time, they were in the Third Division South while the Mariners were a top-flight side.

  • Brighton are looking to reach an FA Cup semi-final for only a third time, also doing so in 1982-83 and 2018-19. This is only their fifth appearance in the quarter-final and only their second game at this stage against a team from a lower division, knocking out Millwall in 2018-19 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

  • Grimsby Town this season are the first team in FA Cup history to eliminate five teams from a higher division in a single season in the competition (first round onwards). This is their first FA Cup quarter-final since 1938-39, when they beat Chelsea 1-0 as a top-flight side, and will be the biggest gap between quarter-final appearances (84 years), breaking Reading’s 83-year record (1927-2010).