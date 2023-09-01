Wolves are interested in Southampton and Scotland forward Che Adams, 27, and have also considered a move for Leicester City's 26-year-old Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho to bolster the attacking options in their squad. (Mail, external)

Wolves have had an enquiry for Harrison Reed, 28, knocked back by Fulham, who are keen to tie the midfielder to a new deal. (Athletic - subscription required, external)

