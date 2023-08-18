Romeo Lavia has posted a farewell message to Southampton supporters on social media before his expected transfer to Chelsea.

Chelsea and Liverpool have been bidding to sign the midfielder, 19, for much of the summer and the Blues had a deal starting at £53m accepted by Southampton earlier this week.

He spent one season with the Saints after joining from Manchester City last summer, making 34 appearances and scoring one goal.

"As I say goodbye, I want to say a big thank you for everything you have given me during my time here," said Lavia.

"I've instantly felt the love from you all despite us not achieving our shared goals. I'll never forget the belief the club and Saints all around the world showed me and I hope I was able to repay the faith you put in me.

"I would especially like to thank all my team-mates and all staff members within the club - involved closely or not - for putting your arms around me since the day I walked through the Staplewood Campus and for all the daily work and help behind the scenes making me become a better person, athlete and football player. You have all played a massive part into making my integration into real professional football easier.

"I will be forever grateful to you. For those reasons, this club will always remain close to my heart. Good luck this season and I look forward to seeing the club marching back to the Premier League where it belongs very soon!"