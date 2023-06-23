Everton's long-serving chairman Bill Kenwright will remain in post after being convinced by owner Farhad Moshiri to help the club through a "period of transition".

Moshiri said: "I wanted Bill to remain as our chairman during this important period of transition for the club and I am delighted that he has accepted my request to do so.

"Bill’s knowledge and vast experience will be crucial for us as we look to reset, deliver on external investment and position Everton for a successful future."

The Toffees also announced on Friday that chief stadium development officer Colin Chong has been appointed interim chief executive and director, while James Maryniak - currently director of finance - will become interim chief finance officer.

Moshiri and John Spellman have also been named as non-executive directors on the board, subject to Premier League approval.

"In Colin and James, we have two experienced senior club professionals who have agreed to take on enhanced roles on an interim basis, and who we know can and will deliver immediately," added Moshiri.

"In John, we have an experienced finance professional who has held chief executive and senior finance roles for international firms and I welcome him to the club."