'Southampton have lost their way as a football club'

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Danny Gabbidon says he fears for bottom club Southampton after a 4-1 home loss to Manchester City, external left the Saints four points from safety.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Gabbidon said: "You look at Southampton, I think they're a team that have been trending this way for a couple of seasons now. There was a stage where a lot of teams would look at Southampton with a lot of envy for what they were doing as a football club. The recruitment, the style of play, the managers they were getting in to the football club, they did a lot of things right for a long period of time.

"They just seem to have lost their way for me a little bit as a football club and I do worry for them I really do."

In the defeat, Southampton conceded four or more goals in a Premier League game for the fourth time this season, their joint most in a single campaign in the competition.

"I thought the first-half was good from them, they were really positive, they had a go at Man City," added Gabbidon.

"I think on the whole they defended really well, good energy, good pace on the counter-attack and created two or three really good chances in that first-half. But, you have to take them it's as simple as that and games are won in both boxes.

"They concede that goal right on the stroke of half-time that kills them and then they don't put away the chances they create and that's been the problem for Southampton all season."

Listen to or download the latest Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds