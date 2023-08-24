Simon Stone, BBC Sport

After a lot of soul-searching, Bernardo Silva has decided to commit his future to Manchester City.

Bernardo had a massive offer to move to the Saudi Pro-League and a long-standing desire to play for Barcelona.

In the end though, the 29-year-old has opted to extend his time at the Etihad Stadium until 2026, which is a big relief for manager Pep Guardiola.

And, after winning the Treble last season, Bernardo is aiming to help City to become the first club to win four league titles in a row.

“When you think that no one has ever done this before, if you do it, it always makes it feel a bit more special as you create something in history," he said.

"If we do it, it is not going to be easy for anyone else to do it again because this country, the amount of teams that fight for this title every year, is just ridiculous and doesn’t happen anywhere else."