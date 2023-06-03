'Siege mentality' took Thistle to play-off final - Turner

Kyle Turner says "a siege mentality" has helped Partick Thistle make history already in their quest of a Scottish Premiership return.

Thistle lead Ross County 2-0 going into Sunday's second leg of their play-off final and the 25-year-old midfielder has praised the way manager Kris Doolan has rekindled their promotion drive after succeeding Ian McCall in February.

Doolan recently had to cope with the death of his father and Turner said: "He has had a hard time in the last few weeks and it has been tough for him, but the gaffer has been brilliant.

"In five play-off games, we have scored 18 goals and conceded three, so the gaffer has installed a belief in us. He wants us to be free and go and play our own game and it has worked so far."

Thistle, unbeaten in 11 games, are the first side to reach the play-off final after finishing fourth in the Championship.

"We were disappointed this season and we should have been challenging in the final games, but we slipped up a few times and we weren't happy with that," Turner said.

"We felt the worst we should have finished was second. When we got past Queen's Park, then the belief started to grow. We know Sunday will be tough and County will throw everything at us, so we have to be ready."

Turner believes the margin of victory over County, who finished 11th in the Premiership, could have been greater.

"The way the game went with them down to 10 men, with the chances we created, on another day we would have scored more," he added. "But if someone had said to us we would win 2-0 then we would have been happy."