Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba says he does not "recognise the club" as a poor season continued with defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The 4-0 aggregate defeat means the Blues will end the season without a trophy and likely to miss out on European football, that despite the lavish transfer spending under new owner Todd Boehly.

"It is not the same club any more," Drogba told Canal+.

"I don't recognise my club. There is a new owner and a new vision."

The former Ivory Coast international won 12 major honours at Stamford Bridge between 2004 and 2012 under previous owner Roman Abramovich.

American investor Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital completed a £4.25bn takeover of the club in May 2022, and have spent about £550m across the summer and winter transfer windows to amass a first-team squad of 30 players.

They have sacked managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter this season, while interim boss Frank Lampard has lost all four of his matches in charge since taking over for a second spell earlier this month.

"A dressing room with 30 players is difficult to manage for the coach, whoever he is," added Drogba.

"We try to compare with what was done under the Abramovich era, where there were many acquisitions of players, but the choices were very intelligent.

"Bringing in players like Petr Cech, Andriy Shevchenko, Hernan Crespo, Michael Essien, Didier Drogba, Florent Malouda, and I go on. It was to win titles and they are players who already have some experience. Here the strategy is different, they bet on young players.

"I think they certainly lack charismatic players and leaders. It needs players who take responsibility."