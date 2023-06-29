Brophy adds 'another great attacking option' for County

The permanent signing of Eamonn Brophy adds "another great attacking option" to the Ross County squad, says manager Malky Mackay.

After spending the second half of last season on loan in the Highlands, where the striker netted three times in eight games, County paid St Mirren "an undisclosed six-figure transfer fee" to tie the striker down permanently.

Having played well over 200 games in Scottish football, scoring 59 goals, Mackay added that the 27-year-old's "experience is clear to see".

"We are delighted to welcome Eamonn back to the club," the County boss said.

"His impact during his spell last season was significant and he became a popular member of the squad."