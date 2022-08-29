Buying Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha would not necessarily be an upgrade on the players Chelsea already have in their squad, says the Telegraph's Jim White.

Reports suggest the Blues have revived their interest in the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international, who has scored three goals so far this season.

"Chelsea have got Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi. Is Zaha better than them?" White told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"He’s having a great time at Palace with that front there – him, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise. It is real joy when they play together. I saw them recently and they looked very good - really quick, good on the ball - and Zaha fitted into that very nicely.

"He’s been looking to move to a big club almost every year – he went to Manchester United 10 years ago but came back. I remember Roy Hodgson at the start of every season saying: ‘I don’t know if Wilf will be with us.’

"He always seemed to be on the verge of a move, but it never came off. Zaha might value a big move but the question is, will it improve Chelsea?

"I don’t know, I can’t see why it would. The players they have already are pretty good. Is Zaha better than them? I’m not sure he is.”

