Brighton forward Danny Welbeck to BBC Sport: "Everywhere we go we want those three points, home or away. If we set up well we can get the win. We did that today and played really well.

"It was a tough period for me at Watford. The club environment was not as good as it is at Brighton for me personally. I was also coming back from a serious injury.

"We have a great set of lads. We fight for each other every day and it shows on the pitch. We are a team that does the basics with quality on top.

"The way the gaffer sets up the team is just brilliant. We have to take it a game at a time. The next game is the most important. We have an historic first game in Europe on Thursday.

"It is going to be a long season. We have a big squad with incredible players and everyone will play their part.

"It is not worth looking too far ahead. Only after Christmas can you start making targets."