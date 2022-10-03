Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been discussed in connection with the Wolves managerial vacancy. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will be given every chance to be fit in time for Celtic's Champions League match with Leipzig in Germany. (Sun), external

Reo Hatate has apologised to captain Callum McGregor after a wayward pass resulted in McGregor's red card in Celtic's 2-1 win over Motherwell. (Herald - subscription required), external

Hatate says he "must learn" after he almost let Motherwell's Ross Tierney in for an equaliser late in Celtic's 2-1 win, with McGregor committing a professional foul and being dismissed. (Record), external

Reo Hatate vows to atone for his mistake when Celtic play Leipzig. (Sun), external