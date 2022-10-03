P﻿ostecoglou linked with Wolves - gossip

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been discussed in connection with the Wolves managerial vacancy. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will be given every chance to be fit in time for Celtic's Champions League match with Leipzig in Germany. (Sun)

Reo Hatate has apologised to captain Callum McGregor after a wayward pass resulted in McGregor's red card in Celtic's 2-1 win over Motherwell. (Herald - subscription required)

Hatate says he "must learn" after he almost let Motherwell's Ross Tierney in for an equaliser late in Celtic's 2-1 win, with McGregor committing a professional foul and being dismissed. (Record)

Reo Hatate vows to atone for his mistake when Celtic play Leipzig. (Sun)

