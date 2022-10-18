Howe on injuries, Shelvey's progress and St James' Park under the lights
- Published
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Tuesday's Premier League game against Everton.
Here are the key lines from the Newcastle boss:
After limping off at Old Trafford, Fabian Schar "will be fine".
Alexander Isak has suffered a "setback on his thigh" and Howe doesn't think he will play before the World Cup. He expects Allan Saint-Maximin to return before then.
Jonjo Shelvey is still making progress and at this stage "would only enter the pitch at the moment in an absolute emergency for us".
Having the Premier League's best defensive record "is a compliment to the players and their mentality".
Howe said Ryan Fraser is "competing with very good players for his position", but added: "I love him as a player, I love him as a person and I only want good things for him. So when he plays he has to do well."
On what pleases him most with Newcastle's progression, Howe said: "Near enough every game I've been proud of the effort given and commitment shown."
Howe is looking forward to playing at St James' Park under the lights and said: "There is a different feeling in the night games. There is an aggressive but positive feeling. We thrive off that aggression."
On Everton, he said: "The games we had against them last season were both very tight, not a lot in it. We anticipate a difficult test."
When asked about the recent conduct of managers on the touchline, Howe said: "I can’t say I will never lose my emotions because you never know what the future holds - but I certainly try not to."
Follow Tuesday's Premier League manager news conferences here