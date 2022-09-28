Aston Villa's poor start to the season is partly down to Steven Gerrard making too many changes from game to game, says former captain Dennis Mortimer.

S﻿peaking to Daz Hale on BBC Radio WM's Football Phone-In, Mortimer - a league winner with Villa in 1981 - said: "It’s not gelling at the moment.

"I think it’s a team that needs to be a bit more settled.

"There are too many changes week in, week out - I think probably because of injuries. But you have to get a settled team.

"When we won the league, we used 14 players that season. We very rarely lost anybody. The midfield three stayed together for every game.

"I’m looking at the midfield at Villa Park and, at the moment, it’s being changed too often. They are trying to figure out which is the best three, but at the moment it’s not happening.

"Up front as well, Ollie Watkins does everything you want of a forward and he works hard. The only problem, for me, is he doesn’t get in the box enough. The way he makes his runs from inside the field to outside is not good for him. You’ve got to get Ollie Watkins in the box."

