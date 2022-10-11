N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

City are in the middle of a crazy run of fixtures that sees them play five games in 14 days. The past three performances have been both impressive and commanding - all wins and 15 goals in the process.

Pep Guardiola has world-class players available to him in every position. He also has a plethora of academy graduates available to get some game time. It is fabulous to see so many making appearances in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

We face Copenhagen in Denmark later and I hope Pep uses the opportunity to continue to trust a number of those youngsters and rotates his team.

After all, in the return fixture last week there were four academy graduates in the squad. Manchester-born Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis - both of whom joined City as eight-year-olds - and 19-year-old Josh Wilson Esbrand got minutes. In addition, already established first-teamer Phil Foden was on the bench.

There are so many positives so early in the season.

We celebrated 'The Centurions' in 2018. We celebrated 'The Fourmidables' in 2020. Is it possible we may be celebrating 'The Undefeatables' in 2023? For a team having to play every three days, surely not?

