Newcastle United are ready to make a third bid for Leicester City's 25-year-old England midfielder James Maddison, after having offers of £40m and £45m turned down. (Times - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, the Magpies are monitoring 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, who plays for Vasco da Gama. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Australia forward Garang Kuol is set to move to St James' Park from Central Coast Mariners, although the 18-year-old is not expeced to be registered until January. (Mail), external

Leeds United are due to open contract talks with winger Jack Harrison, who was the subject of a £20m bid from Newcastle in the summer. The 25-year-old former England Under-21 international's deal at Elland Road runs out in the summer of 2024. (Football Insider), external

