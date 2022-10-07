Analysis: Hearts 'never laid a glove' on Fiorentina

F﻿ormer Hearts boss Craig Levein was very disappointed by the meek capitulation at home to Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League.

"Any team can beat any other team on any given evening," he said on BBC Sportsound after the 3-0 loss. "The thing that's annoyed me about Hearts is they didn't give themselves a chance of winning. They never laid a glove.

"You have also got to look at the back line and the players that they have got missing defensively. Okay, they've got arguably the best goalkeeper in the league but in front of him they have got a group of players that are cobbled together in all honesty.

"Before the game I said they needed to make it as uncomfortable evening as possible for Fiorentina but they made it the best evening possible for Fiorentina. This was almost like 'welcome into my house, take anything you want'."