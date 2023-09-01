Your dream deadline day

We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Mark: Keep Palhinha. Keep Palhinha. Keep Palhinha. And repeat until window closes.

Tim: Not losing Palhinha to Bayern would be a huge deadline day win. Securing a Mitrovic-quality replacement this window is not realistic, so bank the money for now. Focus on getting the most out of Raul, Vinicius, Willian and co - who could be squeezed for the 25-plus goals by a coach of Silva's calibre - then address the issue in January if needs be.

Harvey: Fulham need to fend off any interest in Joao Palhinha and sign a left-back to compete with Robinson, sign a centre-back if Tosin leaves, sign a central or attacking midfielder to back up Tom Cairney and Andreas. And, of course, we need a top striker to replace the goals with lost with Mitrovic leaving. Big day for the club!

Tim: To hold on to Palhinha at all costs is essential if we want to have any ambitions of avoiding a relegation scrap this year. A striker capable of scoring 15 goals is also still needed.