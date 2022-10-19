W﻿ayward Brighton and De Zerbi's wait

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Jonny Cantor of BBC Radio Sussex has pointed to an alarming stat on the Seagulls not finding the net with their last 54 shots in the Premier League.

O﻿ther noteworthy stats from the 0-0 draw with Forest include:

  • Roberto De Zerbi (D2 L2) is the first Brighton manager to fail to win any of his first four league games in charge since Barry Lloyd, who failed to win his first 12 in charge between January and April 1987.

  • Lewis Dunk made his 182nd Premier League appearance for Brighton, starting all 182 of those games. Indeed, only six outfield players have made more appearances for a specific club in the competition while starting 100% of those games.