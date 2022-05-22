Leicester v Southampton: Confirmed team news
Jamie Vardy puts the Wagatha Christie trial behind him as he leads the line for Leicester against Southampton at the King Power Stadium.
The Foxes make three changes from their 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Thursday as Youri Tielemans and James Justin return from injury and illness respectively, while Harvey Barnes also starts.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Justin, Maddison, Tielemans, Castagne, Vardy, Barnes.
Subs: Ward, Soyuncu, Pereira, Amartey, Albrighton, Perez, Lookman, Daka, Iheanacho.
Armando Broja appears to have played his last game for Southampton, the on-loan Chelsea striker left out of Saints' squad amid rumours the Blues will sell him this summer.
Ralph Hasenhuttl also makes three changes from the midweek defeat by Liverpool as Stuart Armstrong, Oriol Romeu and Adam Armstrong come in for Broja, Ibrahima Diallo and Nathan Tella.
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Salisu, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, S Armstrong, A Armstrong.
Subs: Caballero, Bednarek, Valery, Djenepo, Smallbone, Walcott, Diallo, Long, Adams.