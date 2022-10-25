J﻿ames Tarkowski says the moment defender Conor Coady arrived at Everton, it felt like he had been there for years.

When asked why his partnership with Coady has been a success in such a short space of time, he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "I’ve known Conor a long time. I’ve played against him all through the ages.

"I’ve known him since we were about eight or nine and we just hit it off straight away. He’s a great lad, great to have around the place and it’s been brilliant to play alongside him.

"The moment he walked in, it was like he had been there for years. He has got so much confidence in himself, and rightly so. He has been different class since he came in."

Tarkowski was also asked what Everton can achieve this season. He replied: "If you watched us at the weekend, we should be right up there because the way we performed was on another level.

"The character of the group showed and, against a dangerous Crystal Palace side, we kept them to minimal chances and scored some terrific goals.

"I know that’s not going to happen every week, but if we can keep up with performances like that then we can keep looking up the table."

