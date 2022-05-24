Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

Rating: 4/10 at best. Yes, we have had good bits like reaching the semi-final of the Europa Conference League, but in every other competition we have been poor with shocking tactics. We are no longer in the top five of the Premier League and we will be lucky to be in the top half of the table. Being knocked out of the FA Cup by local rivals Nottingham Forest was embarrassing as we won it last season. Hopefully next year we will improve.

Best performance: The 4-2 home win against Manchester United. We saw a good mix of goals from all over the pitch as Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka tucked away two good chances, and Youri Tielemans lobbed David de Gea. Caglar Soyuncu showed off his strength in attack and defence.

Player of the season: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. He has been with us for ages and has come through late into the first team at the age of 23, but he has taken his chance and run with it - and he's still running now! He has been the midfield player we needed to manage and control the middle of the park.

Player whose time is up: Tielemans. He wanted to go at the start of the season and has been shocking this campaign. Since Christmas, he has been on the beach waiting for his move to another club.

Opposition player you’d love at your team: Bukayo Saka. I would love for him to join us - energetic and offers loads of attacking threat on the wing.

Happy with your manager? Not really. Brendan Rodgers is too stubborn to change a team that isn’t working, and his tactics and decision-making has led to one too many errors this season. We are the worst team defending set-pieces, we can’t score or create anything from set-pieces ourselves and he plays players out of position. I like Brendan, but his time feels like its coming to a close.

One learning to take into next season: Practise set-pieces in training!

