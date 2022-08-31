Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

As the window ends, it seems perverse that the buzz is less about which players might join, but who ought to be managing them when they arrive.

How has this happened? Steven Gerrard was selected by Villa for the long term, notwithstanding suspicions – always flatly denied - of some that he was taking the job until he could be anointed as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool.

These theories overlook the fact that even if that is his ambition, it could only happen if he had proved himself in the Premier League, requiring success at Villa.

Yet here we are. The “continuous improvement” publicly stated as a requirement when he arrived is not being produced, and Villa have fallen so far in the early weeks of the season, many are losing faith he will produce it.

It cannot be claimed the owners have not provided finances in the past two transfer windows since Gerrard took over a squad operating at less than the sum of its parts. That sum is far larger than it was last November, yet the product is the same – a collection of talented individual players, apparently unable to form an effective attacking unit, in turn piling pressure on the defence.

Losing expensive signing Diego Carlos for a lengthy period was unfortunate and the need for cover is obvious. Gerrard has indicated several times that filling this gap is not straightforward.

No doubt that is true, and the same might be said of Villa’s misfiring start - easier to diagnose than to fix and not necessarily solved by aiming more money at it.

Villa already have talented forwards, inventive playmakers and feisty ball-winners. Gerrard is the man charged with marshalling these forces and simply adding more pieces to the puzzle may not make solutions easier.