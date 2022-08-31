Transfer news: Chelsea in talks with Leipzig for Gvardiol

Chelsea are in talks over completing a £77m deal for Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, by Thursday's transfer deadline, with the intention of loaning him back to his present club RB Leipzig. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Brighton are eyeing a last-minute deal for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, 21, with the Scotland international looking to get his career back on track after a dismal loan spell with Norwich. (Mail), external

