Rangers' Europa final run gave me goosebumps - Matondo

Rabbi Matondo is “100% dreaming” of helping Rangers to another Europa League run after watching their surge to Seville in 2022 gave him goosebumps.

The Wales winger moved to Ibrox from Schalke in the wake of the agonising final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt after Rangers had dispatched the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig on their path to the showpiece.

"Watching from the outside I was even getting goosebumps for the lads and I didn't even know half of them at that time, so you can only imagine being involved in it yourself,” said Matondo.

"Of course playing for big clubs, you want to be involved in the biggest competitions and the Europa is one of them.

"I think for the boys who were involved in that run, it's going to motivate them and push them because they know what it was like.

"When I first joined the club it was me who was asking them about it. They didn't win the final, which was obviously disappointing, but it was still a great achievement with how far they got.

"But ultimately it is game by game. We have to look at the game in front of us, which is Betis. We play every game to win, so we will just see where we can go from there."