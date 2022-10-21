A﻿rsenal centre-back Gabriel has signed a new long-term contract, keeping him at the club until 2027.

T﻿he Brazil defender joined from Lille in September 2020 and has scored nine goals in 83 appearances for the club.

"﻿Today is the best day of my life," he told the Arsenal website, external. "I'm so happy to extend my contract here.

"﻿In the future, I want to win games for Arsenal, I want to win trophies with Arsenal and stay here for a long time because it's my home."

G﻿abriel has established himself as a fan favourite at Emirates Stadium and boss Mikel Arteta is delighted he has committed his future to the club.

"﻿Gabi has shown huge qualities since he joined us," he said. "He is a young player with a great work ethic and his consistent strong performances have been hugely important to us.

"Working with Gabi every day is a pleasure, he has formed strong relationships with everyone at the club and we’re so pleased that he has committed to us on a long-term contract."