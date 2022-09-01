Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City defender Luke Mbete is set to join Huddersfield on loan.

The 18-year-old centre-back made three senior appearances for City last season.

The England youth international was part of the Brentford academy until it closed down, when he moved to City.

Huddersfield proved to be a positive place for loan players last season as they made it to the Championship play-off final, but they need reinforcements after a difficult start to this term has seen them drop into the relegation zone.